Work-from-home drives up demand for content on Netflix, Amazon Prime on high demand: Report

Social distancing and work-from-home due to the novel coronavirus have prompted Indians to navigate mobile apps and set up a routine for their quotidian entertainment. People are increasingly turning to their smartphones for daily essential, skilling and fitness needs.
Bobble, an international keyboard company for Android and iOS devices, formulated a trend-based report to understand the consumption pattern and user behavior on smartphones ever since the lockdown was imposed in India.
According to the report, the average screen time has also increased manifold since entering self-isolation amidst the nation-wide lockdown.
OTT platforms like Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Netflix have seen an 82.63 per cent increase in time spent. Netflix has seen a whopping 110 per cent increase in time spent, with a 50.71 per cent increase in engagement rate and 54.80 per cent increase in active user count.
Netflix is followed closely by Amazon Prime Videos with 98.92 per cent increase in time spent, 32.75 per cent increase in engagement and a 23.52 per cent increase in daily active users.
With the complete lockdown, social media and messaging apps have also seen an instant boom. Applications like Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp, and Twitter have seen a 46.28 per cent hike in time spent, with a 49.23 per cent increase in engagement and 29.55 per cent increase in daily active users. There is a 57.64 per cent increase in time on WhatsApp, with 49 per cent increase in engagement. This is followed by Instagram with 50.30 per cent increase in engagement rate.
According to the report, video conferencing applications, including Zoom, Google, Hangouts, Google Duo, and Houseparty have seen 71.11 per cent increase in time spent, with 104.12 per cent increase in active user count.
Apart from work from home, workout from home is a new furor. Fitness applications like, Lose Weight at Home, Cure.fit, Home workout has seen a 39.50 per cent increase in time spent with a 14.72 per cent increase in engagement rate, and 104.53 per cent increase in daily active users.
