Work fulfillment platform Awign raises $15 million in Series B round

Awign, a tech-led on-demand work fulfillment platform has raised $15 million in a Series B funding round co-led by Bertelsmann India Investments and Amicus Capital Partners.

The round also saw participation from Mynavi Corporation and existing investors - Unitus Ventures, and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF).

Awign plans to deploy the raised funds in enhancing technological capabilities, expanding digital services into global markets, and bolstering supply and demand acquisitions. While the enterprise-focused gig platform will continue to penetrate further into its domestic market, it will also leverage India’s large pool of gig workers to solve problems for organizations across the globe.

Annanya Sarthak, CEO and Co-founder, Awign said, “At Awign, we believe that any complex work across all skill levels can be configured and gigified into simpler tasks. We’re leading the gig work transformation in India through our proprietary no-code tech stack which enables end-to-end execution of work along with management of our gig partners’ entire lifecycle.”

The company has previously secured $7.3 million in funding from VCs such as Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Unitus Ventures, Lumis Partners, Work10M, Eagle10 Ventures, Blacksoil, and Stride Ventures.

“The new funding will further enable us to strengthen our tech capabilities, and expand our demand and supply pool in both domestic and international geographies. The new funds will help us enable a larger pool of gig partners to find employment opportunities and earn their livelihoods in a sustainable way,” said Gurpreet Singh, Co-founder, Awign.

Being the largest enterprise-focused gig platform in India, Awign boasts of its community of 1mn+ registered gig partners across more than 500 cities and around 12,000 pin codes in India. In the next five years, Awign aims to increase its gig partner network to add 500,000 annually active gig partners to achieve 300,000,000 tasks.