Info-tech

Workforce transformation post Covid-19 to push demand for PCs: Dell Technologies

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on June 01, 2020 Published on June 01, 2020

Dell Technologies recently launched its Latitude 9510 premium laptop in India

In a telephonic conversation with BusinessLine, Indrajit Belgundi, the Senior Director and General Manager of the Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, emphasised on the relevance of personal computers (PC).

He further said that the personal computers market will continue to grow despite the challenges faced amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The traditional PC market in India has taken a hit owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The PC market has witnessed a 16.7 per cent year-over-year (YoY) decline in the first quarter of 2020 with a total of 1.8 million shipments, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

However, according to Belgundi, PCs are “alive and will continue to kick in.”

“It's more to do or to do in terms of how both desktops and notebooks are relevant to the market. The desktop and notebook the PC will always play a central role in how we imagine the way the users are working and even anticipating that we need to be more productive,” said Belgundi.

“I believe that there will be bumps or in between challenges. But desktop and notebooks both will continue to grow,” he added.

Talking about the growing popularity of notebooks over PCs, Belgundi further added that despite notebooks garnering popularity, certain verticals and use case scenarios will continue to drive the need for desktops.

Technology and workforce transformation

The PC market will be led by a workforce transformation, i.e, organisations will need to think in a digital-first manner. According to Belgundi, the world is moving towards a “workforce transformation.”

“I believe the transformation is already happening. It isn't because of the current situation in the workforce. Work is no longer about a nine to five workforce, it is more about activity. It is not about a location and that's where we are we have been getting ready because it is a workforce transformation,” he said.

According to Belgundi, workforce transformation refers to how a user’s work is evolving and the tools which they need are changing.

“The users are now much more mobile, how do we ensure that they are productive as well? It is more about technologies driving the rapid change in the world in terms of business. Each and every organisation needs to be a digital organization,” he said.

The transformation to a remote workforce and the technology driving the same will happen in three phases, elaborated the Dell Technologies executive.

“We believe remote workforces are here to stay,” Belgundi said.

“In the month of March and April, it was more to do with doing it light, I call it work from home wave one. Customers were just looking out for a device which is immediately available for them,” he explained.

“The work-from-home wave two will do it the right way. This is where we would like to help our customers develop a comprehensive remote technology stack. This includes not only about the right device. That's where we have our unified workspace technology,” he further explained.

This is where organisations will need to enable advanced technology including cloud, technologies for modern Lifecycle Management, ensuring security and backup solutions for systems, etc.

“The third wave, according to me, which will come will be more about innovation,” he said. “It's more about how we continue to drive innovation to create based work from home experience.”

Features of Dell’s Latitude 9510

As work-from-home continues to evolve, Dell technologies on Monday brought its premium laptop, the Latitude 9510 introduced at CES 2020 to India. Dell introduced the ultra-premium 9000 Latitude series device pitched as “the world’s smallest and lightest commercial 15-inch PC” for its enterprise customers.

The commercial laptop is equipped with 5G and other AI capabilities. With the 5G launch yet to happen for India, Belgundi said that the device is “future-ready.”

“This is so that this notebook will not become obsolete from a technology perspective. So it's a step ahead right now,” Belgundi said.

The device, meant to enable productivity for a workforce on the move, weighs 1.5 kg. The business laptop targets up to 34 hours of battery life with Dell’s AI solution for longer battery life, the Dell Optimiser. The commercial laptop comes with Intel’s 10th Generation VPro processors, Dell’s Infinity bezel. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. It is also equipped with E-SIM technology support.

The Latitude 9510 is available in both, the 2-in-1 convertible as well as a clamshell laptop variant with a starting price of ₹1,49,000.

Published on June 01, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
computers
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NPCI denies data breach at BHIM App
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.