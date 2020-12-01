World Cricket Championship 3 wins Google Play Best of 2020 award in Users’ Choice category

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC 3) by Next Wave Multimedia Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Ltd, today won the Google Play Best of 2020 award in the Users’ Choice category.
This comes after the second edition of the game, WCC 2, won the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge conducted by the Government of India.
The Google Play Best of 2020 awards are bestowed on the most voted apps in different categories on Google Play Store. The voting process took place on Google Play Store between November 10 and November 23 this year with WCC3 being declared a winner on November 30.
Also read: India’s online gaming craze is a multi-crore business
Commenting on the victory, Next Wave Multimedia Pvt Ltd’s Co-founder and CEO PR Rajendran, said in an official statement: “We are absolutely elated by this recognition and would like to credit the fans of WCC for this feat. Being a fan-driven game, we plan to continue to innovate and usher in more features and engage even more players.”
He added: “WCC is the longest-running mobile cricket gaming franchise from India and we’re thrilled that the recently-launched third edition of the game was the only cricket game to make it to the top 10 list of nominations in this category, this year. This award is dedicated to all the WCC fans out there.”
The third edition of WCC includes a comprehensive career mode set across three brackets, 25 series, and over 400 matches with a built-in challenging performance decision system which determines your rise in the ranks starting from a local club to the national or international levels, the company stated.
The Women’s Cricket mode, which is a tribute to the changing face of women’s cricket across the globe, is also part of the latest edition.
Also read: Ban on Chinese apps opens up opportunity for India play
The game also has real-time motions of athletes and professional cricketers, and bilingual commentary by professional cricketers such as Aakash Chopra and Matthew Hayden.
Earlier, the game also won the Google Editor’s Choice (2016-2020) award. The game has been listed as Google’s Best of Games in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and Apple’s Best of Games 2016, 2017 and 2018.
The game has seen over 2.2 crore downloads between February and August 2020. The game is available on Google Play and App Store.
