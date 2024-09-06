The World Trade Centres Association (WTCA) will set up a World Trade Centre at the upcoming AI City in Hyderabad. The WTC AI City facility will have 1 million sq ft of built-space, housing AI companies, start-ups and other ecosystem players.

The association signed an agreement with the Telangana Government at the Global AI Summit on Friday.

“The campus will offer world-class office spaces, trade services, training facilities, retail and entertainment zones, co-living spaces, a luxury hotel, and primary healthcare facilities. This aligns with our plan to develop an integrated mini-smart city that promotes walk-to-work,” D Sridhar Babu, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries, said.

“Having WTC in the upcoming AI City will play a role in achieving our goal of growing IT exports from $32 billion to $200 billion,” he said.

Robin van Puyenbroeck, Executive Director of the New York-based WTCA, said that securing a licence for a new World Trade Centre was a lengthy process. Seeing the interest from the State, the association expedited the process to approve the licence in a record time of one week.

Addressing the summit on the second day, the IT Minister said that that State’s focus was not just on promoting an AI-driven future for economic growth but also to ensure that AI was trustworthy, transparent, and aligned with ethical standards.

“Our goal is to democratise AI, ensuring its benefits are equitably distributed across sectors,” he said.

