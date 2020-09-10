Xbox Series X, Series S to launch in India on November 10

Samsung Galaxy M51 is for unstoppable users
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
Xbox has confirmed that it will be launching its next-generation gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S in India on November 10.
The gaming giant also announced its partnership with Electronic Arts. Xbox will bring 60 of the best EA titles including Mass Effect, Battlefield, Skate, The Sims and FIFA 2020 to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for PC, it said.
Both consoles will launch in India on November 10 while preorders begin on September 22.
The Xbox series X is powered by a custom AMB octa-core processor and packs over 12 teraflops of GPU power. It is equipped with technologies such as hardware-accelerated Direct X raytracing and variable rate shading. The console has support for 8k gaming with up to 120 FPS. It has a 16GB GDDR6 memory and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. It is priced at ₹49,990.
The Xbox series S is also powered by a custom AMD octa-core processor. It packs 4 teraflops of GPU power. It supports gaming at 1440p at up to 120fps. It comes with 512GB SSD and 10GB GDDR6 graphics memory. The Xbox series S is priced at ₹34,990.
As part of its partnership with EA, users subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass (PC members) will get access to EA Play without additional charge.
