Xiaomi announces 80W Mi wireless charging technology

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Xiaomi on Monday announced its latest 80W Mi Wireless Charging Technology.
Calling it a “major leap forward from Xiaomi’s 30W Wireless Charging Technology introduced last year,” the company claimed that the technology is capable of fully charging a 4,000 mAh battery in 19 minutes.
In a blog post announcing the new 80W wireless charging technology, Xiaomi said that it can charge a 4,000 mAh battery to 10 per cent in 1 minute and 50 per cent in 8 minutes.
“For comparison, 30W Mi Wireless Charging Technology from 2019 was capable of charging a similar battery to 50 per cent in about 25 minutes, and 100 per cent in 69 minutes,” it said in a blog post announcing the feature.
Xiaomi recently introduced 120W wired flash charging technology with its Mi 10 Ultra along with its 50W wireless charging tech.
One of Xiaomi’s closest competition in this space is Oppo. The company in July announced its 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge along with 125W flash charge technology in July.
The 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge is capable of fully charging a 4000mAh battery in 30 minutes, Oppo had said.
Xiaomi’s 80W wireless charger has been made official in China according to a Hindustan Times report. The company has not yet specified the arrival of this new charging tech in other markets.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Following a decline last week, the benchmark indices are now negatively biased
Over the past three and five years, the fund has delivered 6.1% and 13.5%, respectively
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...