Xiaomi announces 80W Mi wireless charging technology

Xiaomi on Monday announced its latest 80W Mi Wireless Charging Technology.

Calling it a “major leap forward from Xiaomi’s 30W Wireless Charging Technology introduced last year,” the company claimed that the technology is capable of fully charging a 4,000 mAh battery in 19 minutes.

In a blog post announcing the new 80W wireless charging technology, Xiaomi said that it can charge a 4,000 mAh battery to 10 per cent in 1 minute and 50 per cent in 8 minutes.

“For comparison, 30W Mi Wireless Charging Technology from 2019 was capable of charging a similar battery to 50 per cent in about 25 minutes, and 100 per cent in 69 minutes,” it said in a blog post announcing the feature.

Xiaomi recently introduced 120W wired flash charging technology with its Mi 10 Ultra along with its 50W wireless charging tech.

Competitor

One of Xiaomi’s closest competition in this space is Oppo. The company in July announced its 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge along with 125W flash charge technology in July.

The 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge is capable of fully charging a 4000mAh battery in 30 minutes, Oppo had said.

Xiaomi’s 80W wireless charger has been made official in China according to a Hindustan Times report. The company has not yet specified the arrival of this new charging tech in other markets.