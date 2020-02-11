Xiaomi announces launch of Redmi 8A Dual, next in the Redmi A series

The resolution of ballooning tax arrears
Xiaomi India today announced the launch of the next device in its Redmi A-series of smartphones, the Redmi 8A Dual.
Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said: “We have continuously focused on making the best of technology available to everyone with the Redmi A series smartphones. Redmi’s A series has been one of the leading smartphone series with Redmi 6A being one of the highest shipped smartphones of 2019 nationally, according to IDC’s Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. We are sure that the Redmi 8A Dual too, will be loved by our consumers’’
The Redmi 8A Dual has a 15.8cm (6.2) Dot Notch HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone has the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and P2i’s nano-coating “ensuring protection against accidental falls and spills respectively”.
The device has a Qualcomm processor with the Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the battery can last up to two days on a full charge. The Type-C port also supports reverse charging.
The phone features dual cameras, a 13MP primary sensor supported by a 2MP depth sensor. The device lets the user enable the AI Scene Detection and AI Portrait mode.
It also has an 8MP front camera with AI face unlock feature.
The Redmi 8A has a 2 plus 1 dual SIM slot. The standard microSD card allows overall storage expansion up to 512GB. The phone comes in the 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB variants.
The device is available in Sea Blue, Sky White and Midnight Grey colours.
The brand also announced the launch of the Redmi Power Bank in 10000mAh and 20000mAh variants along with the Redmi 8A Dual to “expand its portfolio.” The Redmi Power Bank will come in White and Black colours.
The 2GB+32GB variant of the Redmi 8A Dual is priced at ₹6,499, while the 3GB+32GB variant of the phone is priced at ₹6,999. The phone will be available on Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Homes and select authorised retail partners from February 18.
The 10000mAh variant of the Redmi power bank will be available for ₹799 and the 20000mAh variant will be available for ₹1499. The power bank will be available on Mi.com and Mi Homes from February 18.
