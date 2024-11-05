Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, has resigned from his position at the leading smartphone brand. Muralikrishnan is stepping down to continue his academic pursuit, focusing on his executive doctorate in management. He will continue to operate in his current capacity till the end of the year.

He will continue to support Xiaomi India as an independent strategic advisor, said the company in its statement.

Muralikrishnan joined Xiaomi India in 2018 and held various roles, including Chief Operating Officer, before his promotion to President in 2022.

Throughout his tenure, he played a pivotal role in enhancing Xiaomi India’s brand presence, leading strategic direction across teams, and steering critical public affairs efforts, said the company. “Under Murali’s leadership, Xiaomi has seen exceptional success in India, continuing to be a key player in the technology landscape and connecting millions to innovative products. We deeply appreciate his contribution, and our commitment to India’s growth journey remains stronger than ever,” said Adam Zeng, Senior Vice-President of the Group and President of International Business Department.

Recent appointments

Xiaomi India recently appointed former Samsung senior executive Kunal Agarwal as the deputy sales head, in charge of expanding the company’s reach in offline retail. The consumer tech major also appointed former managing director of Motorola and Lenovo, Sudhin Mathur, as the chief operating officer in September 2024. “Sudhin Mathur, with over 30 years in the industry, will continue to guide key functions as COO. Key leaders, including Sameer Rao (CFO), Varun Madan (CPO), and Anuj Sharma (CMO), will further strengthen Xiaomi’s focus on high-quality technology experiences and its ambitious vision for the next decade,” the statement added.

Xiaomi India climbed to the second spot in terms of volumes shipped in the July-September quarter, according to Counterpoint Research, with shipments rising, driven by its balanced focus on offline and online retail channels, the research firm said.

Reflecting on his journey, Murali shared, “My experience at Xiaomi India has been one of the most fulfilling chapters of my career. The values of sincerity and passion that Xiaomi embodies have been central to our journey. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together in such a dynamic market. I am grateful to Xiaomi’s leadership for their guidance, to my peers and team members for their support, and to our partners and Xiaomi fans who have been integral to our success.”

