Xiaomi launches Redmi 10 in India

Xiaomi has launched Redmi 10 (2022) in India. The smartphone is a Redmi 10 Prime variant launched in September. Redmi 10 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at ₹10, 999 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant is priced at ₹12, 999.

Redmi 10 will be available for sale across Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio stores, and Flipkart from March 24, 2022.

Specifications of Redmi 10

The smartphone, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD and a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. It can offer up to ten hours of uninterrupted gaming and 146 hours of music playback. The handset has a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor.

The connectivity features of the smartphone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

It has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera has a 5MP sensor for selfies.

The device will be available in three colors — midnight black, pacific blue, and Caribbean green.