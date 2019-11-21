Xiaomi launches the Mi Smart Band 3i in India

Xiaomi today announced the launch of Mi Smart Band 3i, successor to Mi Band HRX, made specifically for Indian customers.

Xiaomi has a 39 per cent market share in wearables in India, according to Canalys’ Wearable Band Analysis for August 2019 and the Mi Band fitness wearable has been very popular in the country.

Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 3i is a device made to be sold in India alone. It features a set of upgrades over its predecessor, Mi Band HRX. The display size goes up from a 1.2cm (0.42) unit to a 1.9cm (0.78), with AMOLED technology and touch support. Users can expect a 20-day battery life, with capacity having been bumped up from 70mAh to 110mAh.

Besides tracking steps and calories, Mi Smart Band 3i also enables viewing notifications directly on the band. It comes with “Find Device” option which helps detecting a paired smartphone directly from the band. Mi Smart Band 3i is water resistant upto 5ATM (50 metres in depth for 10 minutes), making it safe to be used while swimming and in showers.

Mi Smart Band 3i will be available for pre-orders for Rs1,299 starting November 21 on its website.