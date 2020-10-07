Xiaomi launches two new audio devices in India

Xiaomi’s Mi India on Wednesdayannounced the launch of two new audio devices — the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2C.

“Back in February 2020, the brand had announced its focus on expanding its portfolio in the phone plus category,” said Sneha Tainwala, Redmi India Lead.

“With the launch of Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2C, we hope to further provide more options in the audio segment,” Tainwala added.

Wireless Earphones

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones are an in-ear neckband style earphones that weigh 21.2 grams.

The earphones have onboard volume controls and a multi-function button for multimedia controls.

The device has anti-wax silicone ear tips with magnetic earbuds.

The earphones have a 9.2 mm driver. It provides 12 hours of continuous music playback at 80 per cent volume and a standby time of 200 hours, the brand said. The earphones have an IPX4 rating.

The device features dual pairing with multipoint Bluetooth technology. It can connect to two devices simultaneously with Bluetooth 5.0 LE. It also features dual mics coupled with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation).

Redmi Earbuds 2C

The Redmi Earbuds 2C is the brand’s new Truly Wireless (TWS) audio device. The earbuds have a compact design. They come in a matte black case.

The earbuds also have silicone tips for passive noise isolation. The tactile buttons on the earbuds are meant for controls like receiving/ending calls, playing/pausing music and accessing voice assistants.

The Redmi Earbuds 2C is equipped with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation). It provides 12 hours of usage, the brand said. They also come with an IPX4 rating.

Price and availability

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones come in Black and Blue colours. They are priced at ₹999. Post the introductory offer, they will be available for ₹1,299.

The Redmi Earbuds 2C will be available for an introductory price of ₹1,299. Post the introductory offer, they will be priced at ₹1,499.