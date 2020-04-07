Xiaomi rolls out PatchWall 3.0 for Mi TV users,

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
Xiaomi on Monday announced the release of PatchWall 3.0, the latest version of its PatchWall software for its Mi TV.
According to the Chinese brand, the new update features integration with Disney+ Hotstar and addition of new content partners along with other UI enhancements.
PatchWall will offer video content to users in over 13 languages categorised over 9 categories.
As for UI, the brand has added the Mi Lanting Pro font which was introduced in MIUI 11 to PatchWall 3.0. Apart from this, the zero-screen in PatchWall 3.0 will place content higher than the input tab and also enables horizontal scrolling through different lists.
Xiaomi has partnered with the recently rebranded OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar for a dedicated sports channel in PatchWall 3.0 for its smart TV. The channel contains content related to ongoing tournaments spanning across different sports such as Kabaddi, Tennis, Cricket, etc.
With has also added two more content partners including Docubay and Lattu Kids to its PatchWall 3.0. Docubay will stream international documentaries across various topics. Lattu Kids contains “over 1500 hours worth” of content for children.
PatchWall 3.0 has been rolled out on Mi TVs with the latest software update from April 6 to Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4X Pro.
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) seemed like fashionable jargon, until it landed uninvited ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The Agriculture Ministry has allowed FPOs to list their stock from the farm gate on eNAM
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 3 per cent last week as crude oil ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...