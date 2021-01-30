Xiaomi sues US seeking to reverse investment ban

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Xiaomi Corp sued the US Defence and Treasury departments, challenging a blacklisting that blocks American investors from buying the Chinese smartphone giant’s securities. The lawsuit came after the Defence Department determined earlier this month that China’s biggest smartphone maker was affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army.
Beijing-based Xiaomi called the blacklisting “unconstitutional” and seeks a court ruling to reverse the designation, which was made in the waning days of the Trump administration.“Xiaomi faces imminent, severe, and irreparable harm if the Designation remains in place and the restrictions take effect,” the company said in the filing in the US district court of Columbia. The lawsuit also named Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as defendants.
Under former President Donald Trump, the US had targeted scores of Chinese tech companies citing national security. Huawei Technologies Co, one of the biggest rivals to Xiaomi in smartphone market, was cut off from its key suppliers as a result of a series of restrictions imposed by the former administration. Chinese chipmaking giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, Shenzhen-based drone maker SZ DJI Technology Co are also among the companies that have been blacklisted.
BlackRock Inc., the Vanguard Group Inc. and State Street Corp. are among the top American institutional investors in Xiaomi that would be forced to divest holdings in the company by November, according to the filing. US chip maker Qualcomm Inc. was also one of the earliest investors in Xiaomi, which was co-founded by billionaire Lei Jun a decade ago. Xiaomi’s shares dropped 12 per cent in January after reaching all-time highs in the first week of the year.
“Xiaomi is not owned or controlled or otherwise affiliated with the Chinese government or military, nor is it owned or controlled by any entity affiliated with the Chinese Defence industrial base,” the smartphone maker said in the filing.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
₹1370 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1355134213831395 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals at current ...
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...