Xiaomi to roll out MIUI 12 to Indian users in August

Can money make the waste go round?
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Xiaomi today announced the launch of its MIUI 12 update on Xiaomi devices in India.
The MIUI 12 builds upon its predecessor with optimisations across the UI, to enable a better user experience.
In terms of interface, the MIUI 12 brings comes with “improved” details for icons. The calendar now comes with custom-designed cards for important events.
The UI comes with a Super Wallpaper feature with new wallpaper options. It has a built-in casting for videos, games, images, docs and apps.
“It comes with a private casting mode wherein your private notification pop-ups won’t be cast. Users can also minimize the casting window and access other apps on their smartphone,” the brand explained in an official release.
The new UI has an app drawer that helps users sort apps by categories automatically. It supports system-wide Dark mode including third-party apps.
It also allows includes a few privacy features. It now allows users to remove “sensitive information” including location and the metadata from images before sharing. It also allows users to delete a screenshot automatically after sharing.
The new UI also comes with an “ultra-battery saver” to extend the phone’s standby time and reduce power consumption.
There’s a feature exclusive to Mi 10 available with MIUI 12 called the Magic Clone feature. It will allow users to capture the same person up to four times at different intervals of time to create “virtual doppelgangers” of videos and images. From a camera perspective, Mi 10 along with other Xiaomi devices will feature vlog mode and AI watermark.
Xiaomi will begin rolling out the MIUI 12 to users in August 2020, with the first update rolling out on Mi 10, Redmi Note 9/Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8/ Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 7/ Redmi Note 7 Pro.
