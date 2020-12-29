Xiaomi unveils Mi 11

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, Xiaomi Mi 11.

Mi 11 is also the first smartphone to debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Qualcomm had introduced its flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform at the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020 earlier this month.

The platform features the updated, third-generation Snapdragon Elite Gaming. It features the new sixth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine with a re-engineered Qualcomm Hexagon processor.

The smartphone also features Xiaomi’s most advanced display yet, it said. It comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a 3,200 x 1,440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Mi 11 features triple rear cameras, with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Xiaomi will first launch it in China, with sales planned on January 1 with prices starting at CNY 3,999

The phone will be available in 8GB and 12 GB RAM variants. It will come in horizon blue, frost white, and midnight gray colours.

The global launch dates have not been specified.

The brand also announced the upcoming update to its custom interface, MIUI 12.5.