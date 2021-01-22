Xoxoday expands operations to Ireland

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
Xoxoday, the engagement and motivation platform that provides advanced software solutions to businesses across sectors, announced the company’s expansion into Ireland with the opening of a sales and services centre in Dublin.
IDA Ireland, the Irish Government’s FDI agency that encourages, supports and facilitates investment into Ireland, enabled Xoxoday’s expansion into the country. Xoxoday will initially establish its new global operations at DogPatch Labs at Custom House Quay, Dublin, a company statement said.
“This expansion is an important step for us as it will enable us to provide our services to clients across the European Union (EU). This new centre in Ireland will aid Xoxoday in scaling to support emerging needs in post-Covid-19 times and enhance our customer base.” Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Xoxoday said.
The new operation will have a mix of roles including junior and senior Digital Sales Representatives, Digital Marketing Executives and Customer Success Managers. With the new Xoxoday office in Ireland, the company expands its global presence, with offices in Bangalore- India (HQ), Australia, Philippines, Singapore, UAE, UK, USA and now in Dublin, Ireland.
