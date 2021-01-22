Info-tech

Xoxoday expands operations to Ireland

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on January 22, 2021 Published on January 22, 2021

Opens sales and services centre in Dublin

Xoxoday, the engagement and motivation platform that provides advanced software solutions to businesses across sectors, announced the company’s expansion into Ireland with the opening of a sales and services centre in Dublin.

IDA Ireland, the Irish Government’s FDI agency that encourages, supports and facilitates investment into Ireland, enabled Xoxoday’s expansion into the country. Xoxoday will initially establish its new global operations at DogPatch Labs at Custom House Quay, Dublin, a company statement said.

“This expansion is an important step for us as it will enable us to provide our services to clients across the European Union (EU). This new centre in Ireland will aid Xoxoday in scaling to support emerging needs in post-Covid-19 times and enhance our customer base.” Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Xoxoday said.

The new operation will have a mix of roles including junior and senior Digital Sales Representatives, Digital Marketing Executives and Customer Success Managers. With the new Xoxoday office in Ireland, the company expands its global presence, with offices in Bangalore- India (HQ), Australia, Philippines, Singapore, UAE, UK, USA and now in Dublin, Ireland.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 22, 2021
software
Ireland
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.