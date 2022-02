Yahoo appoints Paul Sigaloff as Vice President, Head of APAC

Yahoo on Thursday announced the promotion of Paul Sigaloff as Vice President, Head of APAC.

Effective immediately, Sigaloff will lead sales for the ad technology business across the entire Asia Pacific region, the company said.

Sigaloff was previously the VP of ANZ INSEA. His expanded remit now includes Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia.

Profile

A board member of industry social purpose organisation UnLtd, and a board member and mentor of the IAB, he has been with the company for eight years. Sigaloff launched Yahoo (formerly Verizon Media) into the Australia and New Zealand market in 2018. In April 2021, he was promoted to Vice President of ANZ INSEA, expanding his role from Managing Director ANZ to include India and Southeast Asia. He will remain based in Sydney, Australia.

Sigaloff said, “I’m humbled to step into this role and lead APAC, working with our global leaders to scale the Yahoo business. My aim is simple as I connect with teams across the region - foster a people first organisation that is agile, focused on strategy and structured to deliver our growth expectations in a human and helpful way.”

“We’re seeing growth across the board for our ad tech solutions, but especially from our demand-side-platform, which grew 152 per cent YoY globally. APAC is a huge driver of that growth. We’ll continue to double down on building sustainable value for our partners as we expand our growing, rich ecosystem. 2022 has started with a bang and there’s tremendous opportunity ahead,” Sigaloff added.

Ivan Markman, Chief Business Officer at Yahoo, said, “We are aligning our operations to reflect Yahoo’s truly global orientation. Fueled by a unified ad tech stack and unified teams, Yahoo is poised to blaze a path of differentiation, driving success for our customers and partners, and leading the ad tech industry into the future.”