Yahoo revamps e-mail app

Yahoo has unveiled a new version of its Mail app that focuses on organising the inbox better. Additionally, users can log in with other e-mail accounts like Gmail and Outlook and still take advantage of the app’s features.

The revamped app now groups people’s messages into “Views” such as Travel and Attachments, and controls e-mail overload by introducing an unsubscribe tool.

The app is rolling out from Tuesday on Android and iOS with the new features, that allows for one-hand usage with even the biggest mobile screens.

Here's a look at few notable features.

A revamped interface built with for intuitive one-hand usage with the new navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. Users can also personalise their push notifications to highlight which type of mail they wish to be alerted to (personal vs. promotional) and tailor their inbox with custom colour themes and sounds. There is also a drag and drop interface with fun animations.

The View option allows easy access and navigation of all mail attachments, including important files, travel documents, event tickets, and photos. With a view for subscriptions, users can subscribe and unsubscribe from any newsletter with a single tap without leaving the app.