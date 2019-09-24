Yahoo revamps e-mail app

Rubber hit, too
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Yahoo has unveiled a new version of its Mail app that focuses on organising the inbox better. Additionally, users can log in with other e-mail accounts like Gmail and Outlook and still take advantage of the app’s features.
The revamped app now groups people’s messages into “Views” such as Travel and Attachments, and controls e-mail overload by introducing an unsubscribe tool.
The app is rolling out from Tuesday on Android and iOS with the new features, that allows for one-hand usage with even the biggest mobile screens.
Here's a look at few notable features.
A revamped interface built with for intuitive one-hand usage with the new navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. Users can also personalise their push notifications to highlight which type of mail they wish to be alerted to (personal vs. promotional) and tailor their inbox with custom colour themes and sounds. There is also a drag and drop interface with fun animations.
The View option allows easy access and navigation of all mail attachments, including important files, travel documents, event tickets, and photos. With a view for subscriptions, users can subscribe and unsubscribe from any newsletter with a single tap without leaving the app.
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Waning demand from India, China and the EU are likely to cap the price gain
MCX Crude (₹4,172)The October expiry futures contract of crude oil witnessed violent moves during the past ...
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...