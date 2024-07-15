VC firm Yali Capital has launched ₹810 crore, including a ₹310 crore greenshoe option venture fund. The fund floated by Cosmic Circuits’s cofounder Ganapathy Subramaniam and former Blackstone executive Mathew Cyriac, looks to invest in early stage start-ups in the deep-tech sector.

SEBI-approved Category 2 AIF Yali Capital aims to invest in areas such as chip design, robotics, genomics, smart manufacturing, aerospace, AI and other such sectors with deep-tech as its base, according to a statement by the firm.

The firm has roped in former chief executive of Cadence as an advisor.

“We believe India is inherently strong in deep-tech. As a country, we have 40 years of high-quality chip design experience India is also very strong in robotics and is now gaining ground in genomics, smart manufacturing, etc. Yali’s limited partners consist of top tech executives from India and the USA and with our collective experience, we believe we can lay a strong foundation for deep-tech companies from India,” Ganapathy Subramaniam, Founding Managing Partner of Yali Capital.

It has already approved investments in four deep-tech companies and expects to complete these investments by the third quarter of 2024.

“I see strong opportunities in homegrown deep-tech companies in sectors such as aerospace, imaging, instrumentations and several other emerging areas. We are also honoured to have Lip-Bu Tan, Ex CEO of Cadence who achieved 78 times shareholder return during his tenure, as an advisor to Yali capital. His valuable experience will be instrumental to us,” said Mathew Cyriac, Founding General Partner of Yali Capital.