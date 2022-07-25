Yatra.com opens Technology Innovation Hub at Infopark 

Yatra.com, a leading online travel aggregator, has its new Technology Innovation Hub formally inaugurated on Monday. The new facility which has a capacity to accommodate 50 software engineers, was inaugurated by John M Thomas, CEO, Infoparks, Kerala.

He said “it is exciting to see an Infopark company playing an important role in the future of travel technology”.

“We will be playing an integral role in creating the future platforms for Yatra Online and Yatra Freight” said Sreeja Ramachandran who is heading the Technology Innovation Hub.

The recruitment activities are in full swing, with the company planning to conduct virtual and walk-in interviews on July 30, August 2 and 3. The company has also recruited fresh engineering graduates from reputed engineering colleges in the city. It is also soliciting job applications on KochiJobs@yatra.com

The travel industry is getting back to full swing as both business and leisure travel have significantly increased in the past few months. This uptrend is seen in both domestic and international travel.