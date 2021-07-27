Yondr Group in a JV with Everstone; to open India data centres with $1 bn investment

Yondr Group, a global developer, owner-operator and service provider of hyperscale data centres, in a joint venture partnership with Everstone Group, is investing $1 billion to open data centres across multiple locations in India.

Operating under the brand name EverYondr, the first data centre located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for which land and power have already been acquired, will deliver 30 MW of IT capacity by 2023 and 60 MW when fully developed.

The joint venture will support hyperscale clients and service the rapidly growing Indian market, the size of which is projected to exceed $4.5 billion by 2025. The investment will be used to fund the development and operation of multi-locational hyperscale data centre business across important geographies in India, including the metros of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and National Capital Region (Delhi).

“EverYondr’s early acquisition of its first campus in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region reinforces our commitment to the region. Unlike other mature hyperscale markets, data centres in India require a proactive approach to development and a streamlined delivery process. As a business, our mission is to help clients meet their data centre capacity and technical real estate needs, faster and with better performance outcomes than anyone else,” said Dave Newitt, CEO at Yondr Group, in a statement. “Collaborating with a specialised and trusted partner like Everstone will enable us to continue to deliver on that promise in the Indian market that is critically under-served today. Bringing together Everstone’s deep knowledge of the Indian market and Yondr’s technical expertise and track record in developing capacity at scale, this joint venture will deliver unrivalled value to our hyperscale clients,” added Newitt.

In recent years India has undergone significant digital transformation, with active internet user numbers reaching 525 million in 2019, representing an annual growth of 19.2 per cent. Low-cost smartphones and cheap data tariffs have further compounded the shift to digital, with data consumption increasing 37-fold, from 0.26GB to 9.8GB per user between 2014 and 2018. With a population of more than 1.3 billion and data consumption per user forecast to reach 18GB by 2024, India represents a major market opportunity, surpassed only by the US and UK.

“To meet the accelerated pace of cloud adoption, hyperscale companies are increasingly looking to credible partners to help realise their expansion needs. Yondr’s global experience combined with Everstone’s strong execution capabilities in India, will provide clients with a credible and consistent choice,” said Sameer Sain, co-founder and CEO of Everstone Group.