Telangana’s AI City got off to a flying start with homegrown data centre company Yotta Data Services announcing plans to set up a 25,000 GPU supercomputer at the upcoming purpose-built 50 MW data centre campus.
In the first phase, which would be implemented over the next two years, the supercomputer would have 4,000 GPUs along with high-speed networking and storage infrastructure. “Yotta H1 located within the campus will be the first purpose-built high-density liquid cooled AI Cloud Data Centre in the State,” Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Yotta Data Services, has said.
The homegrown data centre company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government at the two-day Global AI Summit, which was inaugurated here on Thursday.
The data centre will offer start-ups, educational institutes, research labs, enterprises, and government flexible ‘pay-as-you-use’ access to high-performance computing and various AI platform services. It would also provide them with ready-to-use pre-trained models through an online self-service platform.
The AI Cloud Data Centre campus will house a specialised GPU cloud infrastructure providing access to high-performance computing resources powered by ~4,000 NVIDIA H100/H200 GPUs. It would be scaled up to over 25,000 GPUs over time.
“On offer will be a comprehensive suite of AI services through a self-service portal —Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)—tailored to meet the needs of start-ups, educational institutions, research labs, enterprises, and government bodies,” he said.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.