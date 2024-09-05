Telangana’s AI City got off to a flying start with homegrown data centre company Yotta Data Services announcing plans to set up a 25,000 GPU supercomputer at the upcoming purpose-built 50 MW data centre campus.

In the first phase, which would be implemented over the next two years, the supercomputer would have 4,000 GPUs along with high-speed networking and storage infrastructure. “Yotta H1 located within the campus will be the first purpose-built high-density liquid cooled AI Cloud Data Centre in the State,” Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Yotta Data Services, has said.

The homegrown data centre company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government at the two-day Global AI Summit, which was inaugurated here on Thursday.

The data centre will offer start-ups, educational institutes, research labs, enterprises, and government flexible ‘pay-as-you-use’ access to high-performance computing and various AI platform services. It would also provide them with ready-to-use pre-trained models through an online self-service platform.

The AI Cloud Data Centre campus will house a specialised GPU cloud infrastructure providing access to high-performance computing resources powered by ~4,000 NVIDIA H100/H200 GPUs. It would be scaled up to over 25,000 GPUs over time.

“On offer will be a comprehensive suite of AI services through a self-service portal —Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)—tailored to meet the needs of start-ups, educational institutions, research labs, enterprises, and government bodies,” he said.