You can now mute a chat forever on WhatsApp

WhatsApp on Friday introduced a new feature that lets users mute a chat forever on the messaging platform.

“You can now mute a chat forever,” WhatsApp tweeted announcing the feature.

The feature was being tested in beta mode on Android and iOS for months. WhatsApp is now rolling out the feature to allow users to mute a chat forever.

Previously, users could only choose to mute an individual or a group chat for eight hours, a week or one year. The new feature will provide three options as part of the mute function- ‘8 Hours,’ ‘1 Week’ and ‘Always.’

Users can update to the latest version of the messaging platform to access the feature.

The Facebook-owned messaging feature has introduced multiple features recently to improve the overall user experience. Earlier this month, it had rolled out its ‘Advanced Search’ feature for Android.

“We’ve made it easier for you to search through all your media (photos, GIFs, links, videos, documents, audio) on WhatsApp. You can now search for a specific contact, then choose the type of media and add keywords to more powerfully look through past chats and messages,” WhatsApp had tweeted from its official account.

The feature was made available for iPhone users a few months ago. WhatsApp will also be adding new features for WhatsApp on Business in the coming months, it announced on Thursday.