Your surveillance camera may be under threat

Surveillance cameras that are linked to the Internet seem to be the newest target of hackers. Cyber security solutions company Trend Micro has claimed that it blocked 50 lakh attempted cyberattacks against IP (Internet protocol) cameras in five months.

“About 75 per cent of all blocked cyberattack incidents were brute force login attempts. Compromised passwords can immediately lead to a breach of content, and opens the door for further system exploitation,” said the Trend Micro statement.

“By analysing data from 7,000 anonymously aggregated IP cameras, we found that the IP-based surveillance industry is fighting massive cyberattacks, but few counter-measures have been taken,” it said.

“Manufacturers and users must pay attention to the security of these Internet of Things devices,” it said.

To face this growing menace, Trend Micro calls for a collaborative model involving all stakeholders.