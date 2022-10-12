YouTubechannels will soon have unique handles just like Twitterand Instagram. The feature will let users search for specific creators across the platform.

Handles will appear on channel pages, Shorts, and search results. Users will soon be able to mention creators using handles in comments and descriptions, according to a YouTube blog post. Creators can gain access to the feature as soon as the notification in YouTube Studio comes through.

Also read: How to use Instagram Notes

“Over the next month, we will notify creators when they can choose a handle for their channel,” YouTube said. If the creator already has a personalised URL for the channel, it will automatically become their handle. However, it can be modified. Creators will get access to the feature based on factors including subscriber count, activity, and performance.

The announcement comes after some iOS users claimed that YouTube notified them to upgrade to premium to stream 4K videos.