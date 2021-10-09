YouTube expands live auto captions

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
YouTube has announced new updates to captions and audio features on the platform.
The platform is testing the ability to add multiple audio tracks on videos with a small group of creators. This is meant to provide multi-language audio for international audiences as well as descriptive audio for people who are blind or low-vision.
“We hope to roll this feature out more widely in the coming quarters,” it said.
It has also expanded its live auto captions feature to all creators.
“Creators can now enable live auto captions for any live stream in English to make streams more inclusive and accessible,” it said in a post.
Previously this feature was only available to channels with over 1,000 subscribers. It is also planning to expand live auto captions to all 13 supported automatic captioning languages in the coming months.
Separately, it will be rolling out auto translation for captions in supported languages on Android & iOS later this year. Currently this is only available on Desktop.
It will also be experimenting with search caption transcripts feature on mobile. “Later this year, we’ll experiment with the option to type in the search bar at the top of the transcript to find specific keywords,” it said.
Also see: ‘YouTube is very focussed on creators’
The Google-owned video platform had previously announced the “Subtitle Editor” feature.
“We’re actively working on this and will keep you updated in the coming months. This will be a new Channel Permission in YouTube Studio that allows creators to delegate caption and subtitle creation on their channel to those they trust,” it said.
“We know that it’s taking longer than expected, thanks for being patient with us,” it added.
These new features are meant to help improve accessibility and help creators reach a wider audience.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...