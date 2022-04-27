YouTube expands monetisation feature ‘Super Thanks’ to all eligible creators

YouTube is expanding its monetisation feature ‘Super Thanks’ to all eligible creators. The platform had first announced the feature last year, an addition to its ‘Super’ family of monetisation features apart from Super Chat and Super Stickers. It is now available to all eligible creators in 68 locations including India.

Viewers can buy ‘Super Thanks’ on participating creators’ videos to show their support for those YouTube channels. They will see an animated GIF and, as an added bonus, get a distinct, colourful comment to highlight their purchase, which creators can respond to. Super Thanks is currently available at various price points between $2 and $50 (or local currency equivalent).

“Since introducing the feature to some creators, we’ve seen really great feedback and today, we’re excited to share that Super Thanks is now available to all eligible creators across 68 locations in the YouTube Partner Program,” the company said in a blog post.

Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible for Super Thanks, a channel must be monetised, in one of the available locations and should not be a music channel under SRAV. Super Thanks is not available for videos that are age-restricted, unlisted, private, made for kids, videos with Content ID claims, videos with YouTube Giving fundraisers or those that are live streams or premieres, while live (available on archived VODs afterwards).

Creators can enable Super Thanks via YouTube Studio. It is available to viewers on desktop and mobile devices. Viewers can now customise their Super Thanks comment, which was the top request that the platform had received since it kicked off the beta, it said.