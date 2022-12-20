At Google for India, YouTube talked about a feature that lets users switch to multiple languages when watching a particular video.

At present, the feature is only available for few healthcare videos in English, Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi. With YouTube’s new feature, videos with multilingual audio will provide the option of “Audio track” under the settings button along with a list of all the accessible languages.

YouTube’s multilingual feature for healthcare videos.

At the event, Google also announced that YouTube will be partnering with top-notch healthcare organisations in India like Narayana, Manipal, Medanta, and Shalby, to collaborate on content creation in English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, and Bengali.

