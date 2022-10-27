YouTube has rolled out a new look, a pinch-to-zoom feature, new buttons, ambient mode, and a dark mode. The new interface is available for all users, YouTube announced in a blog post.

The pinch-to-zoom was available as a test feature for premium subscribers in August. It will let iOS and Android users zoom in to see more details in videos. The precise seeking will let users locate a specific part in a video. The feature on desktop and mobile will let users drag the cursor and swipe up to see thumbnails.

The ambient mode available on desktop and mobile, alongside dark mode, will also be available on video playlists.

YouTube playlist

“Video playlists will adopt the same colour treatment and now show more details about each playlist,” YouTube said.

YouTube is also bringing visual changes with smaller buttons for like, share and download. The subscribe button will appear as a black-and-white pill-shape instead of the bright red icon in use till now.

