YouTube Stories will shut down on June 26, 2023, as the streaming service will focus on areas such as Shorts, long-form videos, Community posts, and live videos.

YouTube said that the creators would be alerted to the shutdown through various channels, such as forum posts, in-app messages, and reminders in YouTube Studio.

YouTube first officially launched Stories in 2018 to creators with over 10,000 subscribers. Similar to Stories on Instagram and Snapchat, YouTube Stories would disappear after a period of time, say seven days. However, users could not save Stories on a creator’s profile.

The streaming service recently admitted that the Stories were not working among creators who used both Stories and Community Posts.

The access to community posts recently expanded to a broader set of creators as YouTube dropped the less than 500 subscriber requirement.

A YouTube spokesperson told TechCrunch, “As Shorts adoption grew on YouTube, we saw that creators benefited from this new format. Stories are going away so we can prioritise key areas that creators need to be successful. We will continue to invest in helping creators grow and connect with their audiences across formats.”

