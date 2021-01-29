YouTube is testing a new feature that allows users to create short clips of content

YouTube is testing out a new feature that lets users create and share small clips of live streams and videos.

“We’ve heard a lot of feedback from creators and viewers who have wanted an easy way to capture short segments of content and share moments from videos or streams. We’re excited to begin our testing of a clipping feature on YouTube starting today with a small group of creators while we start gathering feedback,” YouTube said in a post on the support page.

The Clips feature on YouTube allows users to select a 5-60 second segment of a creator’s content including live streams and videos and share it with others across platforms. Both Creators and signed in viewers can create Clips. It can be shared via a new URL on social media, email, text or can be embedded.

“If you’re viewing content from one of the channels in this experiment, you’ll see a clip icon under the video that will allow you to select a portion of the video that you want to clip. The clip will be played on the original video and loop repeatedly,” explained YouTube.

The feature is currently in alpha testing and is available with only select creators. Creation of clips is currently available on desktop and Android devices to start, with iOS devices coming soon, YouTube said.