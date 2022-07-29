YouTube lets creators turn videos into Shorts

YouTube has announced a new creator tool which converts existing videos into Shorts. According to previous reports, YouTube Shorts, launched in 2020, are viewed by over 1.5 billion users every month.

Edit into a Short tool on YouTube

The new ‘edit into a Short’ tool on the YouTube iOS and Android app will let creators select up to 60 seconds from their existing video. If the clip is less than 60 seconds, creators can shoot videos using the Shorts camera or add gallery videos to meet its length. The creators can add elements like text and filters to the video clip via Shorts editor. YouTube will also link Shorts created using VOD (video on demand) content to the original.

Google to monetise YouTube Shorts

According to a report in The Verge, the video streaming platform continues to test ways to monetise Shorts, as hinted by Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat in April. Reportedly, Philipp Schindler, Senior VP and Chief Business Officer at Alphabet, said in an analyst call, “We are continuing to see good user engagement on YouTube. Early results in Shorts’ monetisation are also encouraging, and we are excited about the opportunities.”