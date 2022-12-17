YouTube recently announced a feature to create a custom radio on YouTube Music. Based on preferred artists, song selections and filters, one can simply create their own radio segment on YouTube Music.

YouTube already lets users customise the queue directly from Now Playing, based on mood, genre, mood, and other factors.

The latest custom radio feature is still under development and has been rolled out for limited users. Few users can see the “Create a Radio” option already up on the main feed. Users can select their own preferred artists from a list of artists.

Users can then pick any of the “Song selection” options on the platform - Familiar, Blend, and Disco.

The new Filters segment on YouTube Music includes Popular, Deep cuts, New releases, Pump-up, Chill, Upbeat, Downbeat, and Focus.

Once a user is done with the mentioned steps, a YouTube Music Radio playlist with the following description will pop up - “Endless music customization for you. Always updating.” The creation appears in Recent activity/history.

