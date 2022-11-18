YouTube Music has brought some tweaks to the Now Playing screen. According to a 9to5Google report, the redesign has moved some interface elements, such as playlists, queues, and likes, removing support for the dislike feature.

Reports suggest that the update is a server-side change and would roll out to Android devices in a phased manner. This server-side change does not appear on iOS, 9to5Google said.

Cast will feature in the top-right corner, while the song or video switcher will be a line lower. Noting that the dislike option is not immediately accessible, 9to5Google said that it is now at the top of the overflow menu. This comes after the main YouTube app has hidden public dislike counts.

A new element will now tell users where the song is playing from. As per reports, the layout is complicated but reduces the need to swipe up to access more functions. The platform recently started showing an ‘other performances’ section within the related tab, appearing below the ‘you might also like’ and recommended playlists’ sections.

