YouTube Music is rolling out real-time lyrics on Android and iOS, a feature similar to Spotify. According to a report by 9to5Google, the feature offers static lyrics as users pull up the middle tab at the bottom of the ‘now playing’ section.

The live support increases the text size and spacing, the report said, and added that the current line will be highlighted in white with automatic scrolling.

The platform recently partnered with MusixMatch to increase coverage and launch the lyrics feature.

According to reports, the feature on Android does not have any visual effects in the lyrics tab. However, there is a background blur effect on the lyrics page on iPhones.

The video streaming platform has recently added the ability to display song and album credits in its Music app. It also launched the functionality to automatically download recently played songs on Android.