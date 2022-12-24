YouTube plans to introduce live lyrics with a newer Casting User-Interface (UI) on its Music platform. This has already been rolled out for some users, as per reports.

Reports also mentioned that when Casting YouTube Music from an Android mobile to Chromecast, users can see a new UI on the platform. Album artwork, artist name and song name have now shifted to the right with left-aligned text, making way for live lyrics with the new Casting UI.

Also read: YouTube tests a new video progress bar for its Android app

In live lyrics, the verse being played is highlighted in white and the background remains blurred. When the song ends, listeners are able to see details about the songwriters.

A week ago, YouTube Music announced the Custom Radio feature to attract audiences. Here, users can create their own personalised radio with their choice of artists, song selection, and more.

Also read: YouTube: Make your own custom radio now