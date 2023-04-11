YouTube has announced five new features for Premium subscribers. The video sharing platform has tweaked video quality to 1080p HD for iOS, with plans to extend this to the web soon. YouTube calls this “enhanced bitrate version of 1080p”.

YouTube is expanding its Premium queuing feature to phones and tablets, allowing users to create a list of videos to watch next. The platform will also launch the smart downloads feature it had started testing last year. When a user is connected to WiFi, the smart downloads feature will automatically add recommended videos to the library for offline viewing.

Premium members can host Google Meet sessions where all attendees, both Premium and free users, can watch YouTube videos together. In the coming weeks, the function will extend to FaceTime users on iOS via SharePlay.

In addition, YouTube Premium subscribers can continue watching videos from where they left off even as they switch between devices.