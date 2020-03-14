YouTube rolls out the ‘Explore’ tab for users on mobile

YouTube, on Friday officially added an Explore tab to the app, making it easier for users to discover new videos based on their interest.

Users no longer need to scrounge through the trending section or rely solely on YouTube’s algorithm to discover videos in the genres that interest them.

The video streaming app has now officially changed the Trending tab into the Explore tab, segregating videos based on categories.

“With Explore, you not only have access to Trending videos but also to destination pages for some popular content categories like Gaming, Music, Fashion & Beauty, Learning and more – all from one place,” reads an official blogpost from team YouTube.

Users can find new videos to watch from the platform’s existing destination pages including Music, Gaming, News, Movies & Shows, Fashion & Beauty and Learning by tapping the explore button at the top of the app. YouTube is planning to add more categories over time based on user feedback.

The video platform is also planning to promote up and coming creators on the platform with video recommendations categorized under “Creator on the Rise” and “Artist on the Rise” alongside the trending videos. Users can see these recommendations as they scroll through their Explore feed, before other trending videos.

The Trending page will continue to have its own section in Explore and a separate button at the top. Trending now displays the same list of trending videos in each country/region to every user across the globe.

The feature will be rolled out to users on both iOS and Android platforms in the next few days.