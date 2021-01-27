YouTube shorts are now receiving 3.5 billion daily views, says YouTube CEO

Videos on Shorts player, the platform’s short-form video experience are now receiving 3.5 billion daily views, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has said.

YouTube began beta testing YouTube Shorts in India last year. The TikTok rival ‘Shorts’ lets creators create short-form videos directly on the platform.

Wojcicki, in a letter addressing YouTube’s priorities for 2021 detailed the platform’s focus on mobile as more people are creating content on their phones while sharing the progress of Shorts.

Also read: Content creators mean business

“We’re now beta testing YouTube Shorts in India and we’re excited to help the next generation of mobile creators tell their stories by lowering the barriers to entry. So far, videos in our new Shorts player - which helps people around the world watch short videos on YouTube - are receiving an impressive 3.5 billion daily views,” wrote the YouTube CEO.

The platform is also looking to expand Shorts to more markets in 2021.

YouTube priorities for 2021

Apart from this, Wojcicki also detailed other initiatives that the Google-owned video platform will be focusing on this year including the integration of a shopping experience on YouTube.

“We’re excited to integrate shopping into the YouTube experience. We’re currently testing a new beta program with a group of beauty and electronics creators to help people discover and buy the products they see in videos. We’ll have new features coming out this year,” Wojcicki wrote.

YouTube will also work on improving its Living Room app as TV became its fastest-growing screen in 2020.

“We’re making it easier for advertisers to reach more consumers where they are watching. We’ll continue to bring YouTube to more living room devices and make voice navigation even better,” the YouTube CEO said.

Also read: YouTube releases its first-ever regional language Ads Leaderboard in India

The video platform will also work on addressing creator concerns while making its policies more transparent.

“Some of the work we will be doing to address this area of concern for the community includes more transparency in our policies, more support available for creators, and improvements to the appeal process for creators,” Wojcicki said,

YouTube has rapidly grown its creator community through its YouTube Partner Program.

“Over the last three years, YouTube has paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies,” the YouTube CEO said.

“The number of new channels that joined our YouTube Partner Program (YPP) last year more than doubled over the year before,’ she said.