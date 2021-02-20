YouTube starts rolling out 4k support on Android devices with any display: Report

YouTube has started rolling out support for 4k content for users with Android smartphone, according to reports.

Android users took to Reddit to share that they had started seeing support for 4k content regardless of their phone’s display. The video-sharing platform had previously allowed users to stream content as per their phone’s display.

This update will let Android phones with even 1080p (full HD) view 4K content on YouTube, 9to5Google reported. Smartphone displays typically range from 720p to 1440p.

The update also depends on the availability of 4K (2160p) content on the platform. The support for 4k content does not impact the actual resolution of the smartphone’s display. As 9to5Google explained, viewing 4k content on a 1080p display means users will be able to view the content in the same resolution but with better, crisper graphics.

Users should also take note that watching 4k content will require better internet connectivity. They can check if their device supports 4k content by clicking on the cogwheel icon below a video and select quality to see the list of resolutions available, and if it includes 2160p (if available) to watch the video in 4K.