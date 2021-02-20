YouTube starts rolling out 4k support on Android devices with any display: Report

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
YouTube has started rolling out support for 4k content for users with Android smartphone, according to reports.
Android users took to Reddit to share that they had started seeing support for 4k content regardless of their phone’s display. The video-sharing platform had previously allowed users to stream content as per their phone’s display.
This update will let Android phones with even 1080p (full HD) view 4K content on YouTube, 9to5Google reported. Smartphone displays typically range from 720p to 1440p.
The update also depends on the availability of 4K (2160p) content on the platform. The support for 4k content does not impact the actual resolution of the smartphone’s display. As 9to5Google explained, viewing 4k content on a 1080p display means users will be able to view the content in the same resolution but with better, crisper graphics.
Users should also take note that watching 4k content will require better internet connectivity. They can check if their device supports 4k content by clicking on the cogwheel icon below a video and select quality to see the list of resolutions available, and if it includes 2160p (if available) to watch the video in 4K.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...