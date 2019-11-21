YouTube Tamil channels with over one million subscribers triples to 94

The number of YouTube Tamil channels with over one million subscribers has more than tripled to 94 in the last one year while those with over than 100,000 subscribers nearly doubled to 1,250, a top official of the company said.

“We are bowled over by the depth and diversity of content we are seeing from Tamil Nadu. In 2018, we had only 30 Tamil creators who had crossed the million subscriber mark but in less than a year, we have over 94 Tamil creators crossing this milestone,” said Satya Raghavan, Director, Content Partnerships, YouTube in India.

He was speaking at an event organised to mark YouTube’s first ever Pop-Up Space in Chennai for Tamil content creators. The three-day Pop-Up Space event held between November 19-21, provided an opportunity to over 400 budding YouTube creators to get free access to state-of-the-art production equipment and themed production sets, to produce original and innovative high production quality content for YouTube channels.

“There was not a single full-time YouTuber four-five years ago but today many people are taking YouTube content creation as a career choice,” Raghavan said.

At the national level, YouTube has around 1,200 channels with more than one million subscribers.

YouTube’s Pop-Up Space in Chennai comprised three sets - a music setup, food studio and a lifestyle set which helped creators to come together to educate, collaborate and create content with some of the top players.