YouTube Tamil channels with over one million subscribers triples to 94

For Carraro, India remains a key component despite slowdown woes
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
The number of YouTube Tamil channels with over one million subscribers has more than tripled to 94 in the last one year while those with over than 100,000 subscribers nearly doubled to 1,250, a top official of the company said.
“We are bowled over by the depth and diversity of content we are seeing from Tamil Nadu. In 2018, we had only 30 Tamil creators who had crossed the million subscriber mark but in less than a year, we have over 94 Tamil creators crossing this milestone,” said Satya Raghavan, Director, Content Partnerships, YouTube in India.
He was speaking at an event organised to mark YouTube’s first ever Pop-Up Space in Chennai for Tamil content creators. The three-day Pop-Up Space event held between November 19-21, provided an opportunity to over 400 budding YouTube creators to get free access to state-of-the-art production equipment and themed production sets, to produce original and innovative high production quality content for YouTube channels.
“There was not a single full-time YouTuber four-five years ago but today many people are taking YouTube content creation as a career choice,” Raghavan said.
At the national level, YouTube has around 1,200 channels with more than one million subscribers.
YouTube’s Pop-Up Space in Chennai comprised three sets - a music setup, food studio and a lifestyle set which helped creators to come together to educate, collaborate and create content with some of the top players.
Companies will find it difficult to stand on their own feet otherwise
Pawan Goenka, MD of Mahindra & Mahindra, spells out the ingredients of this potential win-win alliance
A price-sensitive market like India also represents a potential that is unmatched
