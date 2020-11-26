YouTube tests new feature for adding video timestamp in comments

YouTube is working on a new feature that makes it easier for users to add a video timestamp while commenting on videos.

“We're testing out an easier way to add a video timestamp tied to the exact moment you're watching when commenting on a video,” Google said on its support page.

As part of the experiment, users will see a new icon that will automatically tag the video timestamp in comments.

“People in the experiment will see a new icon as they're writing a comment that they can tap to automatically add the current time of the video (without having to manually enter it themselves!). This is only available to a small group of users for now,” said Google.

The platform is also working on other new features including automatic video chapters.

“We want to make it easier for people to navigate videos with video chapters, so we are experimenting with automatically adding video chapters (so creators don't have to manually add timestamps). We’ll use machine learning to recognize text in order to auto generate video chapters. We’re testing this out with a small group of videos,” reads the Google support page.

As of now, the Google-owned video platform has not specified when these features will be rolled out to end users.