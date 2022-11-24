YouTube is testing a feature for creators to add quizzes to their community posts. The beta feature is only available to a small number of creators, according to a TechCrunch report.

The company detailed how the feature could be beneficial for creators through a video on YouTube’s Creator Insider channel. According to the TechCrunch report, the ability could be a great tool for creators to grab the attention of their followers and prompt them to engage deeper with posts.

YouTube said it would look to gain feedback before further expanding access to the feature to more users.

The company is also experimenting with a photo editing tool on iOS devices following the tests on Android. It allows creators to add filters, text, and stickers to images they share on community posts.

The video streaming platform has been focusing on introducing new features for creators this year, including a promotions tab in YouTube Studio, a co-streaming feature, and shopping features on YouTube Shorts.

YouTube recently introduced some tweaks to its Music, moving some interface elements such as playlists, queues, and likes.

