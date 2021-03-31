YouTube tests removing dislike count on videos

YouTube is experimenting with new designs for the like and dislike buttons that do not show the public dislike count on creators’ video for viewers, in response to creator feedback.

In the coming weeks, select users who are part of the experiment may see the new design on the platform which does not show dislike count to the public.

“In response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we're testing a few new designs that don't show the public dislike count. If you're part of this small experiment, you might spot one of these designs in the coming weeks,” YouTube said in a tweet from its official account.

The campaign is meant to help with creator wellbeing and to avoid targeted dislike campaigns. It is also asking for user feedback on the experiment.

“Viewer feedback has always been, and will continue to be, an important part of YouTube. But we've heard from creators that the public dislike counts can impact their wellbeing, and may motivate a targeted campaign of dislikes on a creator’s video. So, we're testing designs that don’t include the visible like or dislike count in an effort to balance improving the creator experience, while still making sure viewer feedback is accounted for and shared with the creator,” it said separately in a post.

Creators will still be able to view their like and dislike count within their YouTube Studio. As for viewers, they will still be able to dislike the video. The experiment just hides the dislike count of a video for the public.

“Creators, you'll still be able to see the exact number of likes and dislikes in YouTube Studio. For viewers, if you're in the experiment, you can still like or dislike a video to share feedback with creators and help tune the recommendations you see on YouTube,” YouTube said.

Users who are part of the experiment can also provide feedback related to the new design.