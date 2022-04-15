YouTube to allow creators to remix YouTube videos into Shorts

YouTube will allow creators to create YouTube Shorts using other videos from across YouTube. An expansion of the platform’s remix functionality which allows users to sample audio from other videos, the feature will let users create Shorts by using segments from other eligible long-form videos and Shorts on YouTube, as per a TechCrunch report. The Shorts will be attributed to the source creator’s original video.

“Some videos may be unavailable based on who has claimed copyright ownership or their privacy setting. For example, videos claimed by a third-party copyright owner and private videos can’t be used. We also allow creators to limit the use of audio from their long-form videos in other’s Shorts,” YouTube had explained in a post.

Sampling features

Creators can limit the use of their videos for sampling. Shorts are automatically opted in to sampling on YouTube, and creators can’t opt them out. For existing long-form videos on their channel, they can limit sampling in YouTube Studio.

The video remixing feature will be rolled out to iOS users in the coming weeks, with Android to follow later this year. YouTube is also making Shorts accessible on the web and tablets, with a new Shorts tab appearing across devices over the next few weeks, The Verge reported.