YouTube to run ads on non-monetised videos

YouTube will begin running ads on some creator videos without paying any revenue share to them.
The Google-owned video platform has recently announced a change to its Terms of Service which will allow it to monetise some videos without paying a share of the revenue to the creators.
“You grant to YouTube the right to monetise your Content on the Service (and such monetisation may include displaying ads on or within Content or charging users a fee for access). This Agreement does not entitle you to any payments.,” reads the update Terms of Service.
With new terms of service, creators who are not a part of the YouTube Partner Program will not be eligible for the revenue share of the videos that YouTube will show.
“Starting today we’ll begin rolling out ads on a limited number of videos from channels not in YPP. This means as a creator that’s not in YPP, you may see ads on some of your videos. Since you’re not currently in YPP, you won’t receive a share of the revenue from these ads, though you’ll still have the opportunity to apply for YPP as you normally would once you meet the eligibility requirements,” YouTube said.
Creators require videos amounting to 4,000 hours of total watch time in the last 12 months, and have over 1,000 subscribers to be eligible for YPP. They can check their eligibility on the monetisation tab in YouTube Studio.
The platform did not specify the videos or the creator types that will be affected by the decision. However, it confirmed to The Verge that it will not run ads on videos from non-partnered creators that make videos on topics such as politics, religion, alcohol, and gambling.
