YouTube TV could let users watch four live streams at once

Google is introducing new features to YouTube TV. The new Mosaic Mode allows users to view four live streams simultaneously. According to The Verge, the Mosaic Mode works similar to Sony’s older PlayStation Vue service. Users would also be able to view Shorts on YouTube TV.

This comes after the platform launched a separate page for podcasts in the US.

The company recently announced adding watermarks to its Shorts. YouTube Shorts interface on smart TVs may not have the scrollbar and offer quick access to like and dislike buttons, The Verge reported. At present, Shorts are streamed on smart TVs — like LG’s — using YouTube’s standard interface, which does not suit short-form videos.

According to The Verge, Google is also bringing new features to YouTube Music, including the ability to browse and add playlists and albums to libraries. Reportedly, at least one of the features will roll out in the coming months.