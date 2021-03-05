YouTube will lift ban on Trump’s channel once risk of violence decreases: CEO

The YouTube channel of former US President Donald Trump will be reinstated once the risk of violence decreases, confirmed YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcicki.

Wojcicki in an interview with think tank Atlantic Council (via The Verge) said that the platform will lift the suspension on Trump’s channel once the risk of violence decreases.

“The channel remains suspended due to the risk of incitement to violence,” Wojcicki said.

She further added that currently the risk of violence still remains given the recent warnings by the Capitol Police about a potential attack.

“However, I do want to confirm that we will lift the suspension of the Donald Trump channel when we determine that the risk of violence has decreased,” the YouTube CEO said adding that this was as per YouTube’s three-strike system.

“But when the channel is reinstated it will be subject to the same policies that every other channel follows,” she said.

The account will get a second strike of the content that is uploaded violates any of the platform’s policies, incites violence or affects election integrity. The channel may be removed again if it gets three strikes within a 90-day period.

Multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat had taken action against Trump’s account after Trump supporters stormed US Capitol Hill in January.

YouTube had temporarily suspended Trump’s channel while Facebook and Twitter had extended the ban indefinitely.

The ban on Facebook is being reviewed by the Facebook Oversight Board.