YouTube will not open its physical Spaces locations after the pandemic

YouTube is shutting down its physical YouTube Spaces locations in order to focus on a hybrid model to reach artists and creators.

“Moving forward, we’re doubling down on the more scalable and nimble strategy to reach more creators and artists with the tools and workshops we offer. As a result, we won’t be reopening our physical YouTube Spaces locations in Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Rio, and Tokyo, but will instead focus on a hybrid model that combines virtual and in-person Pop-up programming,” YouTube said in a blog post.

The Google-owned video-sharing platform launched YouTube Spaces in major cities around the world nine years ago. Spaces provided YouTube creators and artists studios, events, classes and other resources.

The company, in 2016, launched “YouTube Pop-up Spaces: smaller, more nimble physical locations” to bring the best programming of its Spaces temporarily to over 20 additional countries.

“These were located in over 20 cities that normally wouldn’t have access to a physical Space, from Buenos Aires and Mexico City, to Madrid, Milan, Cairo, Jakarta, Taiwan, and Mumbai,” YouTube said. “In just over four years, we hosted over 45 Pop-up events reaching over 15,000 creators and artists, as well as NGOs and educational institutions,” it said.

New model

The company will now focus on a new model after it had shifted to a completely virtual model in 2020 owing to Covid-19. In 2020, YouTube’s virtual events reached over 70,000 people across 145 countries worldwide, it said.

In 2021, it will focus on multi-week virtual development programs, online workshops and pop-up events (once in-person events are allowed). Programming will include training on new products like Shorts, and events like Music Nights, it said.